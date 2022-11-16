 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 16 November 2022

Add blood recovery effect

Build 9950951 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Add blood recovery effect.

  2. Fix the blood recovery bug.

  3. Fix the blood volume overflow bug.

Next step

  1. Modify the health recovery effect

  2. Create new plot content

