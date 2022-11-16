-
Add blood recovery effect.
-
Fix the blood recovery bug.
-
Fix the blood volume overflow bug.
Next step
-
Modify the health recovery effect
-
Create new plot content
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Add blood recovery effect.
Fix the blood recovery bug.
Fix the blood volume overflow bug.
Next step
Modify the health recovery effect
Create new plot content
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update