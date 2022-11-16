- Fixed a bug that caused derelict events and crew conversations to not trigger.
- Changed description of “Streaming mode” to “Don’t pause in the background”.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 16 November 2022
0.571.4 - Radio Silence
Patchnotes via Steam Community
