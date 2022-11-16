 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dirge update for 16 November 2022

v0.3.7 Buttery Smooth Monster Cameras

Share · View all patches · Build 9950605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.3.7
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-262-5928

Additions

  • Changed hotkeys to look more like keyboard keys so newer players make the connection between a "B" image and that means "B on your keyboard, press it!"
  • Added more keyboard images for icons to help players know which hotkey to use.
  • Brass Knuckles now have a pickup sound.
  • Reworked head bob and camera of Wendigo to feel much smoother and less janky
  • Reworked face material of Revenant so animations won't cause his face to clip the camera in a janky mess.

Changes

  • Added more clear Revenant task instructions in journal.
  • Lowered Revenant bonus health per investigator
  • Wendigo can no longer crouch as it had no animations, had no gameplay function, and screwed up his capsule size.

Performance Optimizations

  • Added additional texture and LOD optimizations on ammo and other small props.
  • Reworked a lot of internals with changes to hard references and interfaces to reduce memory footprint.
  • Added animation compression library.

Improvements

  • More dispersed weapon spawns in Quetico
  • Adjusted opening of Maintenance shed in Quetico to better fit monsters through.
  • Improved the HUD around carriable items and torches.
  • Added better VFX for ammo casings when firing and reloading weapons

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where shadow realm wraith could see gun VFX.
  • Fixed issue with spooktater at origin.
  • Fixed bug where a player crashing out of the game could cause task items to not be carried over to their corpse.
  • Fixed bug where rebinding a hot key wouldn't change it's hotkey image.
  • Footstep audio calculations are more accurate and reliable.
  • Fixed bug where wrapping text in journal would be cut off.
  • Fixed shelves in Hillview basement clipping the floor.
  • Fixed bug where player groups wouldn't load on lobby start.
  • Fixed bug with minion and monster collisions setting wrong areas/environments causing cold breath to play at wrong times.
  • Fixed bug where host clicking ready wouldn't show green check.
  • Fixed bug where host would receive achievements on behalf of clients
  • Fixed bug where escape menu wouldn't let you press ESC to close.

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link