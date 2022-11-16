v0.3.7 Buttery Smooth Monster Cameras

Version: 0.3.7
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-262-5928
Additions
- Changed hotkeys to look more like keyboard keys so newer players make the connection between a "B" image and that means "B on your keyboard, press it!"
- Added more keyboard images for icons to help players know which hotkey to use.
- Brass Knuckles now have a pickup sound.
- Reworked head bob and camera of Wendigo to feel much smoother and less janky
- Reworked face material of Revenant so animations won't cause his face to clip the camera in a janky mess.
Changes
- Added more clear Revenant task instructions in journal.
- Lowered Revenant bonus health per investigator
- Wendigo can no longer crouch as it had no animations, had no gameplay function, and screwed up his capsule size.
Performance Optimizations
- Added additional texture and LOD optimizations on ammo and other small props.
- Reworked a lot of internals with changes to hard references and interfaces to reduce memory footprint.
- Added animation compression library.
Improvements
- More dispersed weapon spawns in Quetico
- Adjusted opening of Maintenance shed in Quetico to better fit monsters through.
- Improved the HUD around carriable items and torches.
- Added better VFX for ammo casings when firing and reloading weapons
Fixes
- Fixed bug where shadow realm wraith could see gun VFX.
- Fixed issue with spooktater at origin.
- Fixed bug where a player crashing out of the game could cause task items to not be carried over to their corpse.
- Fixed bug where rebinding a hot key wouldn't change it's hotkey image.
- Footstep audio calculations are more accurate and reliable.
- Fixed bug where wrapping text in journal would be cut off.
- Fixed shelves in Hillview basement clipping the floor.
- Fixed bug where player groups wouldn't load on lobby start.
- Fixed bug with minion and monster collisions setting wrong areas/environments causing cold breath to play at wrong times.
- Fixed bug where host clicking ready wouldn't show green check.
- Fixed bug where host would receive achievements on behalf of clients
- Fixed bug where escape menu wouldn't let you press ESC to close.
Changed files in this update