Hotfix 1.1.15

Hello, citizens!

We review all feedback daily and we hear you loud and clear!

We’re deploying an updated matchmaking system that will further optimize the player experience.

During this update:

If you fail to extract in a raid a certain number of times in a row, you will jump into a match with players experiencing the same difficulties along with a lower-than-normal number of players for greater chances of survival.

Once you’re back on your feet and get some victories, you will be jumping back into the normal queue.

This system aims to give players a better chance to recover after a few bad runs.

It’s just a small step leading towards the best matchmaking balance we can provide.

We will continue hearing your feedback and working on continuously improving the overall experience.

See you in Century City!