Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 16 November 2022

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Steam Deck Crash Issue Hotfix

Build 9950307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have just released a hotfix to fix the recent crash issue when launching the game on Steam Deck.

  • Steven

PATCH NOTES

  • Fixed a crash issue when launching the game on Steam Deck

