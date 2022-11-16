Update 1.4.0

New:
- 3D Sequence visualization of triggered frequencies and samples.
Open and close with F7. Use A,W,S,D and Arrow Keys to alter view.
Changes and Fixes:
-
Spectre : Pitch update rate limited to one per 50 samples, to prevent huge DSP loads with slidiging pitches.
-
Roll : Clear all Rolls prompted operation.
-
Vector : No off trigger on pause step (0+) when in percussive mode.
-
UI : double click to object body (hold & move on mouseover mode) will focus on object.
-
UI : selecting a wide range of objects will also select the underlaying panels for moving around.
Changed files in this update