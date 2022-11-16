 Skip to content

manaCompiler update for 16 November 2022

Update 1.4.0

Update 1.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

- 3D Sequence visualization of triggered frequencies and samples.
Open and close with F7. Use A,W,S,D and Arrow Keys to alter view.

Changes and Fixes:

  • Spectre : Pitch update rate limited to one per 50 samples, to prevent huge DSP loads with slidiging pitches.

  • Roll : Clear all Rolls prompted operation.

  • Vector : No off trigger on pause step (0+) when in percussive mode.

  • UI : double click to object body (hold & move on mouseover mode) will focus on object.

  • UI : selecting a wide range of objects will also select the underlaying panels for moving around.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
  
