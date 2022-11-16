[Released - v0.6.1.518 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.518

◈ Update Details

[Notice]

1) Missions

The following Issues will be resolved automatically as below:

‘Duff's pink delivery box': restart from the first step of the mission

'Sea Person at the workshop': changed to the next step of the mission

Players who have lost Sea People Bracelet / Dolphin Necklace / Octopus Bracelet after obtaining from missions: The items will be restored

Game not progressing due to Vincent (VIP) and Otto's mission occurring on the same day: Vincent's mission will now always start ahead of Otto's

[Bug Fixes]

Underwater Exploration

Sheepshead is now obtainable by carving. (Egg counts are also affected)

Moray Eel's movements fixed to be seen more naturally in daytime

Quick-Time-Events of Shark Species fixed to behave more naturally when tranquilized & in paralysis

Decreased the difficulty of the mission 'Pull out the Stakes'

Guide pop-up added to notify when exceeded Dave's weight limit

2) Sushi

Fixed the issue of the taste value of certain menus (made only from vegetables and seasoning) not increasing

3) Sea People’s Village

Enhanced movements within Sea People’s village

: Increased Dave's movement speed by 10%

: Increased Dave's movement speed by 10% added portal to 1st floor at far-right side of 2nd floor

4) Minigames

The hermit crab minigame's difficulty will now be affected by the bet amount

Improved UI to help understand Sea horse racing results better

5) Other Changes

When starting a new game, you will now have to press and hold the 'OK' button if there is existing data.

separated the volume control option to Music and Sound Effects

Changes in volume settings will still apply when the game is restarted

The mouse cursor will no longer be shown while using a gamepad

Cobra shop's 'add item' button is now controllable by mouse clicks

Short Pause feature added in underwater exploration to hold the game at cutscenes or special events

Mouse cursor will stay within the screen while using full-screen mode in double monitor settings

UI and sound optimization

[Bug Fixes]

1) Underwater Exploration

Fixed – Flesh chunks were abnormally calculated when leaving the water after catching several fish

Fixed – not being able to acquire items placed in the inventory intermittently

Fixed – fish disappearing in certain situations

Fixed – Shark or Dave getting stuck in the map during shark’s dash attack

Fixed – Sharks not recognizing Dave intermittently during night diving

Fixed – Dave entering or moving through some terrain

Fixed – eggs not obtained from Orbicular Batfish, Box Jellyfish, and Atlantic Anglerfish

Fixed – Striped Catfish not being able to be caught with a sleep gun

2) Items

Fixed – minerals not being obtained or obtained after a certain period intermittently

Fixed – Items not being obtained because the yellow weapon box was not opened intermittently

Fixed – Same Charms being obtained continuously in certain situations

3) Weapons

Fixed – the grab button on the Bug net is shown in a different position from the fish in certain situations

Fixed – the repetitive output of sound when using some weapons

Fixed – Sensor Net Trap not responding to Deep-sea jellyfish

Fixed – Sensor Net Trap not responding normally intermittently

Fixed – the camera effect of the used weapon (slow motion, zoom effect, etc.) persists in certain situations

Fixed – Dave not moving or certain effects persisting while using golf clubs and Japanese Sword

Fixed – Gravity Launcher pulling Tubeworms and fish going invisible because of the effects

4) Boss Fights & Missions

Fixed – not being able to proceed or clear 'Clione Queen' boss fight in certain situations

Fixed - not being able to enter the battle space due to attacks or being stuck on the screen during fight with the Truck Hermit Crab

Fixed – not being able to proceed with 'Calm the leatherback turtle down' mission

Fixed – not being able to retry when failing at Goblin Shark boss in certain situations

Fixed – play being affected not as intended when Vincent & Otto's mission occurs at the same time

Fixed – not being able to proceed with 'Curious Child' mission when failing due to low oxygen level

Fixed – not being able to proceed to Giant Wolffish boss fight in certain situations

5) Sea People’s Village

Fixed - weapons & harpoon levels resetting when entering Sea People's village

Fixed - not being able to close the minimap in certain situations

Fixed - sound not being skipped while using skip in Sushi Enhancing/Research cutscenes

Fixed - [Chinese Text] fixed the dialogue repeatedly displayed at the fish farm

6) Boat / Sushi / Fish Farm / Farm

Fixed - losing items related to VIP mission’s menus while progressing missions

Fixed - not being able to move certain fish from farm to restaurant

Fixed - unusual counting issue when selling species obtained through bug net

Fixed - not being able to fast press keys at fish farm tutorials

Fixed - rain effects not showing on the boat in rainy weather

Fixed - some shark egg images being shown as normal fish eggs

7) Other Improvements

Game launch issues

UI-related bugs

In-game texts and typos

Sound issues

Freezing-related issues

Gamepad vibration errors

◈ Notice

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

