[Released - v0.6.1.518 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳
This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.
◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.518
◈ Update Details
[Notice]
1) Missions
The following Issues will be resolved automatically as below:
- ‘Duff's pink delivery box': restart from the first step of the mission
- 'Sea Person at the workshop': changed to the next step of the mission
- Players who have lost Sea People Bracelet / Dolphin Necklace / Octopus Bracelet after obtaining from missions: The items will be restored
- Game not progressing due to Vincent (VIP) and Otto's mission occurring on the same day: Vincent's mission will now always start ahead of Otto's
[Bug Fixes]
- Underwater Exploration
- Sheepshead is now obtainable by carving. (Egg counts are also affected)
- Moray Eel's movements fixed to be seen more naturally in daytime
- Quick-Time-Events of Shark Species fixed to behave more naturally when tranquilized & in paralysis
- Decreased the difficulty of the mission 'Pull out the Stakes'
- Guide pop-up added to notify when exceeded Dave's weight limit
2) Sushi
- Fixed the issue of the taste value of certain menus (made only from vegetables and seasoning) not increasing
3) Sea People’s Village
- Enhanced movements within Sea People’s village
: Increased Dave's movement speed by 10%
- added portal to 1st floor at far-right side of 2nd floor
4) Minigames
- The hermit crab minigame's difficulty will now be affected by the bet amount
- Improved UI to help understand Sea horse racing results better
5) Other Changes
- When starting a new game, you will now have to press and hold the 'OK' button if there is existing data.
- separated the volume control option to Music and Sound Effects
- Changes in volume settings will still apply when the game is restarted
- The mouse cursor will no longer be shown while using a gamepad
- Cobra shop's 'add item' button is now controllable by mouse clicks
- Short Pause feature added in underwater exploration to hold the game at cutscenes or special events
- Mouse cursor will stay within the screen while using full-screen mode in double monitor settings
- UI and sound optimization
[Bug Fixes]
1) Underwater Exploration
Fixed – Flesh chunks were abnormally calculated when leaving the water after catching several fish
Fixed – not being able to acquire items placed in the inventory intermittently
Fixed – fish disappearing in certain situations
Fixed – Shark or Dave getting stuck in the map during shark’s dash attack
Fixed – Sharks not recognizing Dave intermittently during night diving
Fixed – Dave entering or moving through some terrain
Fixed – eggs not obtained from Orbicular Batfish, Box Jellyfish, and Atlantic Anglerfish
Fixed – Striped Catfish not being able to be caught with a sleep gun
2) Items
Fixed – minerals not being obtained or obtained after a certain period intermittently
Fixed – Items not being obtained because the yellow weapon box was not opened intermittently
Fixed – Same Charms being obtained continuously in certain situations
3) Weapons
Fixed – the grab button on the Bug net is shown in a different position from the fish in certain situations
Fixed – the repetitive output of sound when using some weapons
Fixed – Sensor Net Trap not responding to Deep-sea jellyfish
Fixed – Sensor Net Trap not responding normally intermittently
Fixed – the camera effect of the used weapon (slow motion, zoom effect, etc.) persists in certain situations
Fixed – Dave not moving or certain effects persisting while using golf clubs and Japanese Sword
Fixed – Gravity Launcher pulling Tubeworms and fish going invisible because of the effects
4) Boss Fights & Missions
Fixed – not being able to proceed or clear 'Clione Queen' boss fight in certain situations
Fixed - not being able to enter the battle space due to attacks or being stuck on the screen during fight with the Truck Hermit Crab
Fixed – not being able to proceed with 'Calm the leatherback turtle down' mission
Fixed – not being able to retry when failing at Goblin Shark boss in certain situations
Fixed – play being affected not as intended when Vincent & Otto's mission occurs at the same time
Fixed – not being able to proceed with 'Curious Child' mission when failing due to low oxygen level
Fixed – not being able to proceed to Giant Wolffish boss fight in certain situations
5) Sea People’s Village
Fixed - weapons & harpoon levels resetting when entering Sea People's village
Fixed - not being able to close the minimap in certain situations
Fixed - sound not being skipped while using skip in Sushi Enhancing/Research cutscenes
Fixed - [Chinese Text] fixed the dialogue repeatedly displayed at the fish farm
6) Boat / Sushi / Fish Farm / Farm
Fixed - losing items related to VIP mission’s menus while progressing missions
Fixed - not being able to move certain fish from farm to restaurant
Fixed - unusual counting issue when selling species obtained through bug net
Fixed - not being able to fast press keys at fish farm tutorials
Fixed - rain effects not showing on the boat in rainy weather
Fixed - some shark egg images being shown as normal fish eggs
7) Other Improvements
- Game launch issues
- UI-related bugs
- In-game texts and typos
- Sound issues
- Freezing-related issues
- Gamepad vibration errors
◈ Notice
- We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
- Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
Thank you.
