Update #65 - Ver. 0.6.5b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Information
RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- When deleting a savegame the chat was not deleted, this has now been fixed.
Changes
- German language revised
- French language revised
- Italian language revised
New
- Added zombies to the DLC map (Red Desert). (Free zombie expansion required)
- Added zombies to the DLC map (Tropical Island). (Free zombie expansion required)
- Holographic Scope adapted to ACWI
- Holographic Scope adapted to AK 100
- Now information is displayed in the HUD when certain items are used. This information is located below the screen above the fast slots. It is designed to help users understand certain applications more quickly.
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
In the upcoming updates, the execution of healing, eating and drinking will be improved. In this video you can see a small preview.
Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full]
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/
Follow me on social media!
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Twitter https://twitter.com/Flitzpiepe_o0
- Discord https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@flitzpiepe_o.0
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/flitzpiepeo0
Changed files in this update