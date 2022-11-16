 Skip to content

Death Trash update for 16 November 2022

0.8.7.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed buffered roll command while attacking not getting updated with latest input direction at moment of rolling
  • co-op: fixed some enemies continuing to attack downed partner
  • action bar: fixed not being able to drop modified weapon on top of non-modified weapon
  • add location knowledge of Old Trees in Mortus dialogue when he mentions it
  • updated reward amount for Little Pests quest
  • fixed some corpse container not getting disabled after looting
  • fixed threatening NPCs with weapon making them sometimes try to walk away through walls
  • fixed a few rare crashes

Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927

