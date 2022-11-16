- fixed buffered roll command while attacking not getting updated with latest input direction at moment of rolling
- co-op: fixed some enemies continuing to attack downed partner
- action bar: fixed not being able to drop modified weapon on top of non-modified weapon
- add location knowledge of Old Trees in Mortus dialogue when he mentions it
- updated reward amount for Little Pests quest
- fixed some corpse container not getting disabled after looting
- fixed threatening NPCs with weapon making them sometimes try to walk away through walls
- fixed a few rare crashes
Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927
Changed files in this update