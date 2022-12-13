Patch Notes 141.15

We’ve added and updated a few things to make Autonauts vs Piratebots the best it can be!
Fixed:
- Aaron pop-up after dismantling structure that needs gold to build
- Flipping a pallet and putting it on top of an un-flipped palette would cause the bottom palette to have 2 different access tiles instead of 2 the same.
New:
- A Bot's inventory can now be seen while looking at the Brain.
- Wheelbarrows, Carts and Mobile Liquid Storage can now Add/Take directly to normal Storage. Use LMB/RMB on the normal Storage and it will empty/fill the mobile storage in one go. Power!
- Single buildings can now be flipped in Edit mode using the F key.
- Paused scripts can now be stepped through one instruction at a time.
- More key bindings added.
- Planning Areas can now be adjusted to any colour instead of just the 16 presets.
- Teams can now be adjusted to any colour instead of just the 16 presets.
- Bot Server Folders can now have their colour changed.
- Holding CTRL while deleting a structure will now dismantle it and generate all the ingredients so they can be reused. Only works with 1 structure at a time.
- Unreserve instruction added to Brain->instruction palette. This allows a bot to unreserve something after it reserved it using a Find. Use with caution
- A bot can now be stopped when their script it paused.
- "Freeze" setting added to Free Cam mode.
- ">= % Full" and "< % Full" script conditions added.
- While teaching and pressing Ctrl+R or clicking the Repeat button the new Repeat condition will default to Until Hands Empty if the highlighted instructions includes an Add.
- Bot Server option added to automatically rename a bot to the name of the script when it's linked.
- Bot search added to the Bot List. In the Bot Database, Bot Search has been changed to Script Search.
Updated:
- Holding CTRL while clicking database->upload button will now disable auto-linking.
- On the Brain, a non-running bot can now be started and immediately paused by pressing the Step key.
- The Inventory buttons now reduce in size if there's more than 1 row so the Inventory panel doesn't get too tall.
- You can now edit the coordinates of Move To X,Y instructions.
- A paused bot's bulb now shines blue.
- Save file names can now have extra characters including SPACE.
- Bot Server Folder nesting spacing improved.
- When uploading a new script to the Bot Server the new script will no longer have "(Copy)" added to the end of the name.
- When selecting from a group of bots on the same tile the list of bot names are now coloured by the team they belong to.
- A Find Nearest instruction will now display a different Edit Area button when it's linked to an object (sign, converter).
- Hovering over a Find Nearest instruction that's linked to an object will now show a red pointer above that object.
Join the Autonauts community:
Discord: https://discord.gg/K7YRt8rQPR
Twitter: @Automationauts
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Autonauts/
Changed files in this update