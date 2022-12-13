 Skip to content

Autonauts vs Piratebots update for 13 December 2022

Patch Notes 141.15

Patch Notes 141.15 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve added and updated a few things to make Autonauts vs Piratebots the best it can be!

Fixed:

  • Aaron pop-up after dismantling structure that needs gold to build
  • Flipping a pallet and putting it on top of an un-flipped palette would cause the bottom palette to have 2 different access tiles instead of 2 the same.

New:

  • A Bot's inventory can now be seen while looking at the Brain.
  • Wheelbarrows, Carts and Mobile Liquid Storage can now Add/Take directly to normal Storage. Use LMB/RMB on the normal Storage and it will empty/fill the mobile storage in one go. Power!
  • Single buildings can now be flipped in Edit mode using the F key.
  • Paused scripts can now be stepped through one instruction at a time.
  • More key bindings added.
  • Planning Areas can now be adjusted to any colour instead of just the 16 presets.
  • Teams can now be adjusted to any colour instead of just the 16 presets.
  • Bot Server Folders can now have their colour changed.
  • Holding CTRL while deleting a structure will now dismantle it and generate all the ingredients so they can be reused. Only works with 1 structure at a time.
  • Unreserve instruction added to Brain->instruction palette. This allows a bot to unreserve something after it reserved it using a Find. Use with caution
  • A bot can now be stopped when their script it paused.
  • "Freeze" setting added to Free Cam mode.
  • ">= % Full" and "< % Full" script conditions added.
  • While teaching and pressing Ctrl+R or clicking the Repeat button the new Repeat condition will default to Until Hands Empty if the highlighted instructions includes an Add.
  • Bot Server option added to automatically rename a bot to the name of the script when it's linked.
  • Bot search added to the Bot List. In the Bot Database, Bot Search has been changed to Script Search.

Updated:

  • Holding CTRL while clicking database->upload button will now disable auto-linking.
  • On the Brain, a non-running bot can now be started and immediately paused by pressing the Step key.
  • The Inventory buttons now reduce in size if there's more than 1 row so the Inventory panel doesn't get too tall.
  • You can now edit the coordinates of Move To X,Y instructions.
  • A paused bot's bulb now shines blue.
  • Save file names can now have extra characters including SPACE.
  • Bot Server Folder nesting spacing improved.
  • When uploading a new script to the Bot Server the new script will no longer have "(Copy)" added to the end of the name.
  • When selecting from a group of bots on the same tile the list of bot names are now coloured by the team they belong to.
  • A Find Nearest instruction will now display a different Edit Area button when it's linked to an object (sign, converter).
  • Hovering over a Find Nearest instruction that's linked to an object will now show a red pointer above that object.

