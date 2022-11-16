 Skip to content

Unmatched: Digital Edition update for 16 November 2022

Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.5 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9949020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!

[Feature] AI has been generally improved.
[Feature] AI speed has been increased.
[Fix] Issue causing the notification about maximum life to be presented each time the "Looking Glass" Card is played has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the fight screen in the Tutorial to be stuck has been fixed.
[Fix] Issues with replay have been fixed.
[Fix] Missing texts have been added to the rulebook.
[Fix] Few minor errors in the graphics of the rulebook and lobby have been fixed.
[Fix] Text of the header of the statistic screen has been corrected.
[Fix] Hero's graphics placement in the character selection screen has been slightly corrected.

