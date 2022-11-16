 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 16 November 2022

Season 03: HOTFIX 4.1 (build 79090 - 16/11/2022)

Build 9948992 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Miners,

Management hopes you enjoyed our smol 1 day event, everything is back to normal now… whatever normal is for the Hoxxes miners.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Removed some unintended meteors
— KNOWN ISSUES —
  • There are too few Lithopage warning challenges to get the intended amount of scrips to complete the cosmetic tree - more will be added soon!
  • Some bugs have appeared with keybindings being changed, this will be reverted next Patch

