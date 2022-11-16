Season 03: HOTFIX 4.1 (build 79090 - 16/11/2022)

Hello Miners,
Management hopes you enjoyed our smol 1 day event, everything is back to normal now… whatever normal is for the Hoxxes miners.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Removed some unintended meteors
— KNOWN ISSUES —
- There are too few Lithopage warning challenges to get the intended amount of scrips to complete the cosmetic tree - more will be added soon!
- Some bugs have appeared with keybindings being changed, this will be reverted next Patch
Changed files in this update