Starsand 1.0 – Will You Live or Die?

Hello survivors!

It is accomplished! We dismiss you into a world where surviving the scorching sun's intense blaze and the night's paralysing chill is paramount. A world where terror has many legs and indolence brings an undignified and swift end.

With the 1.0 release, you will find an area of mysterious machinery hidden among mountain peaks and a leather scroll that holds a plan for you. But be wary, for what you have encountered so far has only been a small taste of an enemy bound to put terror into your hearts. Nonetheless, you will have to confront him if you want to escape! This time, you have all you need to end your journey and say: I survived.

In addition to the new features that the full release has in store for you, we don't want to deprive you of the fact that we have incorporated a few fixes and optimisations into the game that will improve the fluidity and enjoyment of the game experience.

As always, you're invited to leave your feedback here or on our social media channels!

Now, go and fight for your survival in Starsand!

The teams of Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Starsand - Build 1.0.0

Added

New mini cave in new zone with new interactable item.

The Attack plans.

Mechanic to kill the queen.

The endgame cinematic.

gloves in first person while wearing the seeder suit.

Poisonous gas at the bottom of the canyon in the new zone.

RAM usage.

New SFX for the seeder rifle.

Untamed camel keeps bags and other components.

‘Camel is hungry’ message will not be shown anymore when a camel has access to a trough with food.

When a camel returns to the wild a message gets shown now.

The fall damage with a seeder suit has been slightly reduced.

The fertilizer depletion rate in the farm plot has been slightly reduced.

The beetle panel only shows after discovering the recipe now.

The dodge ability has been removed.

General recipe location overhaul.

Animal fat can now be looted from camels too.

Refilling water in the farm plot with only a single click.

Animal/alien bodies de-spawn time has been increased.

Fixed