Beat Hazard 3 update for 16 November 2022

V 0.110

Build 9948900

  • All ships now have 3 weapon slots (Set in ship details screen)
  • Weapon setting now copied over when you unlock a new ship
  • Added warning when clearing local tracks and you have a local track galaxy
  • Fixed crash when using a local track galaxy after clearing tracks (Working on a better solution)

