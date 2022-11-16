- All ships now have 3 weapon slots (Set in ship details screen)
- Weapon setting now copied over when you unlock a new ship
- Added warning when clearing local tracks and you have a local track galaxy
- Fixed crash when using a local track galaxy after clearing tracks (Working on a better solution)
Beat Hazard 3 update for 16 November 2022
V 0.110
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update