Black Forest update for 16 November 2022

New Sandbox Level, Bugfixes, Improvements

Build 9948282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New level: Mountain Village sandbox (with Content DLC)
  • Fixed: Manor repair quest in "Darkest Nights" should now complete properly.
  • Fixed a few minor text bugs in story conversations.
  • Fixed some vegetation render issues on Kroburg
  • Fixed: No fishery on Swinvale anymore (no river or lake)
  • Balance: Slightly reduced milk amount in goat pens (now that cow pens exist)
  • Updated Unity 3D engine version to 2021.3.13
  • Increased pathfinding accuracy and resolution
  • Opening gather dialog now cancels construction
  • Added puddles and streams to Mountain Village
  • Updated a few level descriptions
  • Preparations for two new defensive buildings (guard post and balista)
  • Cleaned out a few no longer used assets

