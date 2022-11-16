New Sandbox Level, Bugfixes, Improvements

- New level: Mountain Village sandbox (with Content DLC)
- Fixed: Manor repair quest in "Darkest Nights" should now complete properly.
- Fixed a few minor text bugs in story conversations.
- Fixed some vegetation render issues on Kroburg
- Fixed: No fishery on Swinvale anymore (no river or lake)
- Balance: Slightly reduced milk amount in goat pens (now that cow pens exist)
- Updated Unity 3D engine version to 2021.3.13
- Increased pathfinding accuracy and resolution
- Opening gather dialog now cancels construction
- Added puddles and streams to Mountain Village
- Updated a few level descriptions
- Preparations for two new defensive buildings (guard post and balista)
- Cleaned out a few no longer used assets
Patchnotes via Steam Community
