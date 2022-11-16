 Skip to content

Mottia - The gem hunters update for 16 November 2022

Update

Balanced characters' abilities and initial items.
If characters possess ammunition or books, they automatically pick up when auto-explore.
Add difficulty text to each character to its description.
Balanced spells damages.

