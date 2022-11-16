 Skip to content

VOID update for 16 November 2022

221116 update (1.00312)

Build 9948212

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modify tip messages and highlight keywords.
  • Press and hold on a book page now scrolls continuously.
  • Added background and effect sound volume control options.
  • Now, when a star hits a black hole, it does not instantly disappear, but continues to lose mass if it is nearby.
  • Slightly increased the black hole's gravitational range, and increased its pulling power.

