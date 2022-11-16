- Modify tip messages and highlight keywords.
- Press and hold on a book page now scrolls continuously.
- Added background and effect sound volume control options.
- Now, when a star hits a black hole, it does not instantly disappear, but continues to lose mass if it is nearby.
- Slightly increased the black hole's gravitational range, and increased its pulling power.
VOID update for 16 November 2022
221116 update (1.00312)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
