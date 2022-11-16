 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starflex-VR update for 16 November 2022

We added multi-cam and timeline functions to the player!

Share · View all patches · Build 9948136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added multi-cam and timeline functions to the player!

You can check it out when you play the contents!

Changed files in this update

Starflex-VR Content Depot 1802971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link