Level Types Galore – Update 1.4

ADDED
- New level type: BLOCK THE EXIT, where you lose as soon as one enemy reaches the exit
- New level type: PAINFUL MOVES, where you take damage upon moving
- New level type: KEEP MOVING, where lightning spawns on your position every turn
- You can now cycle tabs in the inventory with the Tab key or L/R buttons on the controller
CHANGED
- Selecting scripts you use on yourself now automatically highlights the player tile and shows a shortcut icon on the player
- With the new types the levels are rolled at random again (except node gates every 5 levels)
- Reworked some of the existing levels, mostly making early ones easier
FIXED
- Levels now end properly if there are no more enemies alive
- The augment and reroll buttons on items properly update on all items, making it no longer possible to spend more kernels than you have
- The number of available kernels in the inventory is no longer rounding up in certain cases
- The text in story screens is now left aligned for better readability
- Closing an achievement popup no longer triggers inputs on what's behind it
- Fixed content being cut off in the new help overlay sometimes
Changed files in this update