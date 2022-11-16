 Skip to content

Blacken Slash update for 16 November 2022

Level Types Galore – Update 1.4

Build 9948023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • New level type: BLOCK THE EXIT, where you lose as soon as one enemy reaches the exit
  • New level type: PAINFUL MOVES, where you take damage upon moving
  • New level type: KEEP MOVING, where lightning spawns on your position every turn
  • You can now cycle tabs in the inventory with the Tab key or L/R buttons on the controller

CHANGED

  • Selecting scripts you use on yourself now automatically highlights the player tile and shows a shortcut icon on the player
  • With the new types the levels are rolled at random again (except node gates every 5 levels)
  • Reworked some of the existing levels, mostly making early ones easier

FIXED

  • Levels now end properly if there are no more enemies alive
  • The augment and reroll buttons on items properly update on all items, making it no longer possible to spend more kernels than you have
  • The number of available kernels in the inventory is no longer rounding up in certain cases
  • The text in story screens is now left aligned for better readability
  • Closing an achievement popup no longer triggers inputs on what's behind it
  • Fixed content being cut off in the new help overlay sometimes

