 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOST EPIC update for 18 November 2022

November 18, 2022 Ver. Release 1.01.7 has been updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9948011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we are Team EARTH WARS.
This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

-Map display during online multiplayer
-Fixed a bug in online multiplayer with an NPC accompanying.
-Fixed a bug that prevented learning parry under certain conditions.
-Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

LOST EPIC Content Depot 1426491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link