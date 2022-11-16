Don’t get lost hunters! FIX v0.1.1.2.3b53b69

FIX v0.1.1.2.2b53b69
Don’t get lost hunters!
Major changes:
- New item: Glowstick (navigation aid)
- Head bobbing stabilization fix
- Added Italian language
Fixes:
- Boss activity tracking data fix
- Spawn objects offset fix
- Papyrus rework
- Witch dungeon generation algorithm improvement
- Symbol generation improvement
- Witch ending fix
Balance:
- Light balance and gamma correction
- New sound when being hunted
- Boss rotation fix
- EMF detection distance nerf
- Parabolic microphone buff
Minor changes:
-
Map decoration improvements
Changed files in this update