So Below update for 16 November 2022

Don’t get lost hunters! FIX v0.1.1.2.3b53b69

Share · View all patches · Build 9947473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don’t get lost hunters!

Major changes:

  • New item: Glowstick (navigation aid)
  • Head bobbing stabilization fix
  • Added Italian language

Fixes:

  • Boss activity tracking data fix
  • Spawn objects offset fix
  • Papyrus rework
  • Witch dungeon generation algorithm improvement
  • Symbol generation improvement
  • Witch ending fix

Balance:

  • Light balance and gamma correction
  • New sound when being hunted
  • Boss rotation fix
  • EMF detection distance nerf
  • Parabolic microphone buff

Minor changes: 

  • Map decoration improvements

