The Chaser's Voyage update for 21 November 2022

The Playable Tutorial Update! Patch Notes: Version 0.3.0

The Playable Tutorial Update! Patch Notes: Version 0.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Playable Tutorial is now live! Experience the prologue to the main story, featuring a new character, Argi, and a different ship! Patch Notes for Update 0.3.0 are here:

• Cutscenes:

  • New Voyage Cutscene:

    • Added a new animation of the ship crashing (before showing the crashed ship in the dunes).

• Effects:

  • Added Hit Stops for when the Player defeats a Bounty Hunter or a Pirate.
  • Added Hit Stops for when the Player's ship's hull is reduced to 0%.

• Lore:

  • Changed the Loading Screen tips for the following species: Chlik, Faeians, Mayvians, and Sin-Eaters.

• Tutorial:

  • The Temporary Tutorial Video is now gone.

  • Added a new Playable Tutorial.

    • The tutorial is the prologue to the game's story.
    • The tutorial will automatically start when the game is booted up, unless the player has already completed the tutorial.
    • Completing the tutorial is required to access the game. It is not skippable, unless the player has already completed it. (Voyager Mode options are enabled for the tutorial though.)
    • The tutorial automatically goes directly into a new Voyage, unless the player has Bookmarked Voyage Save Data, in which case they can choose to have the tutorial go to the main menu instead.
    • The tutorial is replayable via the Main Menu.

• UI:

  • Ship System UI:
  • Added a glow to each of the 4 System Power bars when they are highlighted with the mouse or pressed on a Gamepad.
  • Made the Jump Button's highlight effect stronger.

• Bug Fixes:

  • The mouse area in which repairs can be started for the Space Jump Drive has been increased to better match the size of the button.
  • The Chaser's guns should no longer disappear when the player loses the game via 0% Oxygen or Total System Damage.
  • The metal on the Battleship Distance drop down notice is now properly textured.

• Typos:

  • Removed the unneeded "a" from "...and have a orders to..." in Imperial Smuggler Client's story #7.
  • Corrected the spelling of "Nygothan" on the Nygothan Loading Screen Tip.

