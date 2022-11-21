The Playable Tutorial Update! Patch Notes: Version 0.3.0

The Playable Tutorial is now live! Experience the prologue to the main story, featuring a new character, Argi, and a different ship! Patch Notes for Update 0.3.0 are here:
• Cutscenes:
-
New Voyage Cutscene:
- Added a new animation of the ship crashing (before showing the crashed ship in the dunes).
• Effects:
- Added Hit Stops for when the Player defeats a Bounty Hunter or a Pirate.
- Added Hit Stops for when the Player's ship's hull is reduced to 0%.
• Lore:
- Changed the Loading Screen tips for the following species: Chlik, Faeians, Mayvians, and Sin-Eaters.
• Tutorial:
-
The Temporary Tutorial Video is now gone.
-
Added a new Playable Tutorial.
- The tutorial is the prologue to the game's story.
- The tutorial will automatically start when the game is booted up, unless the player has already completed the tutorial.
- Completing the tutorial is required to access the game. It is not skippable, unless the player has already completed it. (Voyager Mode options are enabled for the tutorial though.)
- The tutorial automatically goes directly into a new Voyage, unless the player has Bookmarked Voyage Save Data, in which case they can choose to have the tutorial go to the main menu instead.
- The tutorial is replayable via the Main Menu.
• UI:
- Ship System UI:
- Added a glow to each of the 4 System Power bars when they are highlighted with the mouse or pressed on a Gamepad.
- Made the Jump Button's highlight effect stronger.
• Bug Fixes:
- The mouse area in which repairs can be started for the Space Jump Drive has been increased to better match the size of the button.
- The Chaser's guns should no longer disappear when the player loses the game via 0% Oxygen or Total System Damage.
- The metal on the Battleship Distance drop down notice is now properly textured.
• Typos:
- Removed the unneeded "a" from "...and have a orders to..." in Imperial Smuggler Client's story #7.
- Corrected the spelling of "Nygothan" on the Nygothan Loading Screen Tip.
