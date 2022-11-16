 Skip to content

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 16 November 2022

November 16 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9947261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Always use "eastern" font for drawing player names.
  • Fix erroneous notification in daily runs about "ur beating all".
  • Slightly reposition "ur beating" notifications.

This update will be live on consoles this month.

