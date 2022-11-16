November 16 Update

Changes:
- Always use "eastern" font for drawing player names.
- Fix erroneous notification in daily runs about "ur beating all".
- Slightly reposition "ur beating" notifications.
This update will be live on consoles this month.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
This update will be live on consoles this month.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update