This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Rune Hunters.

An issue has occurred regarding the Auction House.

Therefore, it has been temporarily restricted from using.

[Auction House Temporary Usage Restriction]

✅ Restriction Period : After this notice ~ Until Further notice

You may not use the Auction House during the temporary usage restriction period.

We apologize for the inconvenience of using the game and will do our best to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Thank you.