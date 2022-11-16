Sigil of the Magi v0.0.3 Patch Notes
Added Content
- Two new final bosses have been added to World 3. The new bosses are especially potent, with passive abilities that will force you to reconsider your entire gameplan.
Bug Fix
- Fixed crash when using the Bounty Hunter's "Preparation" together with the Witch's "Mercurial+".
Next Update
- Aimed at balancing/changing the Guild of Shadows, particularly their starting cards.
Discounts
- P.S. Make sure you stay tuned to keep up to date and maybe even a discount announcement.
