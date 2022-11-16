 Skip to content

Sigil of the Magi update for 16 November 2022

Sigil of the Magi V0.0.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sigil of the Magi v0.0.3 Patch Notes

Added Content

  • Two new final bosses have been added to World 3. The new bosses are especially potent, with passive abilities that will force you to reconsider your entire gameplan.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed crash when using the Bounty Hunter's "Preparation" together with the Witch's "Mercurial+".

Next Update

  • Aimed at balancing/changing the Guild of Shadows, particularly their starting cards.

Discounts

  • P.S. Make sure you stay tuned to keep up to date and maybe even a discount announcement.

