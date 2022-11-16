- FIXED: a loop where Act 2 Noon would give the same scene as Act 2 Morning depending on certain events triggered
Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times Part II update for 16 November 2022
patch, 11.15.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times Part II Content Depot 1512611
- Loading history…
FSH2 ux Depot 1512612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update