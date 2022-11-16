- Fixed an issue when spawning into a job zone
- Rebalance job rewards
- Clamp camera rotation speed
- Reset title grid to smallest size
- Add better physics collider to wall collider
- Increase height offset of hazard warning signs
I Fought the Lawn update for 16 November 2022
Day 1 patch notes - Round 2
