I Fought the Lawn update for 16 November 2022

Day 1 patch notes - Round 2

Build 9946855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue when spawning into a job zone
  • Rebalance job rewards
  • Clamp camera rotation speed
  • Reset title grid to smallest size
  • Add better physics collider to wall collider
  • Increase height offset of hazard warning signs

