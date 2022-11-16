 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Force update for 16 November 2022

Tactical Force - Update 2.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9946416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Add History Information
Add Instructions Objectives

Improved ambient sound
Moviment velocity Player adjusted
Moviment velocity Monster adjusted
Health Monster increased
Some changes in map about Monster NPC

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1423452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link