Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR update for 8 December 2022

Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.3.64

View all patches · Build 9946255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just published a version of Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR: it now restores SteamVR's maximumRecommendedResolution parameter to its default value on exit.

Changed files in this update

Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR Bridge Content Depot 719951
