We have just published a version of Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR: it now restores SteamVR's maximumRecommendedResolution parameter to its default value on exit.
Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR update for 8 December 2022
Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated - 1.3.64
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR Bridge Content Depot 719951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update