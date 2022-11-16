 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero World Playtest update for 16 November 2022

Update 16-11-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9945913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed dead body not loatable
Fixed player save delete after disconnect
Fixed missing destruction meshes on some rocks
Fixed tree hitsound on some tree's
Added torch

Changed files in this update

Depot 1973391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link