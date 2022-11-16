Fixed dead body not loatable
Fixed player save delete after disconnect
Fixed missing destruction meshes on some rocks
Fixed tree hitsound on some tree's
Added torch
Zero World Playtest update for 16 November 2022
Update 16-11-2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update