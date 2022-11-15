 Skip to content

Quatro! update for 15 November 2022

We got bots baby!

The bots are coming...

Bots now fill empty spots in a lobby when created, If a player leaves during a match, a bot will replace them.

  • Added bots
  • Game behavior when player leaves during match changed
  • Updated game visuals

