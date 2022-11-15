 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tau Ceti Terminus update for 15 November 2022

Plato's Stepchildren

Share · View all patches · Build 9945463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Graphics update and seated play improvement. Can now tele-grab items when seated by using the grab motion (grip or trigger depending on setup) when the teleport beam turns magenta on items that can be grabbed.
List of Improvements:
  • Launch sequence OTW view improved, new radio contact.
  • Tele-grab items when playing seated.
  • Cleaned up wake sequence.
  • Second planet sounds randomized.
Bug Fixes:
  • Delay added to hand physics to reduce hand sticking in walls (usually while taping).
  • Improved pyramid light leaks.
  • Correct issue where reds might still be around after paralyzing.

Changed files in this update

The Tau Ceti Terminus Content Depot 1633781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link