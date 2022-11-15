Plato's Stepchildren

Graphics update and seated play improvement. Can now tele-grab items when seated by using the grab motion (grip or trigger depending on setup) when the teleport beam turns magenta on items that can be grabbed.
List of Improvements:
- Launch sequence OTW view improved, new radio contact.
- Tele-grab items when playing seated.
- Cleaned up wake sequence.
- Second planet sounds randomized.
Bug Fixes:
- Delay added to hand physics to reduce hand sticking in walls (usually while taping).
- Improved pyramid light leaks.
- Correct issue where reds might still be around after paralyzing.
Changed files in this update