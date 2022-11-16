v1.20.20 Quest Update

Update v1.20.20 with lots of quests added plus various smaller updates. Full change list:
- Add support for quests with rewards
- Add various boss type quests and daily quests to aid leveling
- CTRL+Q to open quest dialog, talk to NPC outside City Hall to start quests
- Change game default to full screen exclusive (CTRL+F) to toggle windowed mode
- Fix issue sometimes preventing item drop in buildings
- Add popup messages for important information and server broadcasts
- Fix exp gain msg missing when it resulted in level up
- Fix archery critical attacks
- Slight change to item description fore/background colors to make easier to read
Changed files in this update