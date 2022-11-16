 Skip to content

Howlbreath update for 16 November 2022

v1.20.20 Quest Update

v1.20.20 Quest Update

Build 9945208

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.20.20 with lots of quests added plus various smaller updates. Full change list:

  • Add support for quests with rewards
  • Add various boss type quests and daily quests to aid leveling
  • CTRL+Q to open quest dialog, talk to NPC outside City Hall to start quests
  • Change game default to full screen exclusive (CTRL+F) to toggle windowed mode
  • Fix issue sometimes preventing item drop in buildings
  • Add popup messages for important information and server broadcasts
  • Fix exp gain msg missing when it resulted in level up
  • Fix archery critical attacks
  • Slight change to item description fore/background colors to make easier to read

