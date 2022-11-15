Patch Notes (v2.5666):

Bug Fixes:
- The ball no longer gets stuck when a player bats it, switches sides, then picks it up in Free Roam.
- The Rules of Baseball no longer desynchronizes from the announcer audio.
- Reworked the Quick Menu so buttons don’t overlap.
- Players are no longer able to manipulate the customizer menu into unveiling hidden items.
- Running sounds are now properly playing on all fields.
- Fixed some colliders in Little League and Field of Dreams venues.
- Foul balls are no longer called while the ball is still in the air in Single Player.
- There is no longer a visible box around the next batter’s name when they come up to bat in single player.
- The Airplane warning lights on the tower in Mid Stadium have now been turned back on.
- Fixed an issue causing frame loss in Koshien Stadium in Free Roam on Oculus versions and headlock on Steam and Viveport versions.
- Watching the Rules of Baseball no longer causes the practice menu to become the default menu when returning to the locker room.
- The trees no longer render through the strike zone line in the Twilight Field.
- Fixed a texture issue causing the pirate hat’s feather to only be visible from the back.
- Fixed an issue with the Blush appearing in the wrong place on the customizer puppet.
- The Koshien announcer now has a body in Broadcast and Announcer Modes.
- Fixed an issue with colliders on the file cabinet in the Koshien booth.
- The Windy hair now properly fits under the Tophat in the customizer.
- Corrected several customizer item issues.
- Fixed some issues causing blurry textures.
- Fixed a texture issue with the mitt.
Improvements:
- There is no longer a pause in the Totally Baseball logo animation.
- The volume slider for the Radio on top of the locker is now linked to the Ambience setting instead of the Menu FX setting.
- Revamped the single player team selection menu.
- Revamped the single player venue select menu.
New and Changed Features:
- Our October event has ended, so the locker room is no longer set to a Halloween theme.
- The themed team and venue are now only available to those that unlocked it prior to this event ending.
Changed files in this update