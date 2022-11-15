- Adjusted various typos.
- Player can now earn more than 1 gold trophy at Jefferson.
- Correct trophy counter on SLIME Page.
- Adjusted backward office pictures.
- Change "mouse click" sound on the audio player to be the same volume.
- Modified "white noise" throughout locations.
- Adjusted the archives for the items not yet in game on Jefferson St.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 15 November 2022
Patch 0.03.002 is live! Minor fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
