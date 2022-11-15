 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 15 November 2022

Patch 0.03.002 is live! Minor fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9944998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted various typos.
  • Player can now earn more than 1 gold trophy at Jefferson.
  • Correct trophy counter on SLIME Page.
  • Adjusted backward office pictures.
  • Change "mouse click" sound on the audio player to be the same volume.
  • Modified "white noise" throughout locations.
  • Adjusted the archives for the items not yet in game on Jefferson St.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link