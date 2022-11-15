 Skip to content

Muspell update for 15 November 2022

Muspell Alpha 15.1 - Hotfix

  • fix crash when trying to upgrade skill after level 8
  • fix only half of items powerups serialised
  • reduced lifetime of arrows

