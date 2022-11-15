- fix crash when trying to upgrade skill after level 8
- fix only half of items powerups serialised
- reduced lifetime of arrows
Muspell update for 15 November 2022
Muspell Alpha 15.1 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
