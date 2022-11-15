- Fixed several issues regarding the table Sly Samurai, many apologies, a recent internal change broke the table and the issues are now resolved!
Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 15 November 2022
Sly Samurai Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
