Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 15 November 2022

Sly Samurai Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9944537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several issues regarding the table Sly Samurai, many apologies, a recent internal change broke the table and the issues are now resolved!

