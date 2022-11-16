 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 16 November 2022

1.84.0 Release Notes

Build 9944433

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Winter is coming! Bundle up with a brand new Ugly Holiday Sweater
  • Ready, Yeti? The Abominable Showdown is right around the corner
  • Plus, pick up a matching Abominable Sweater in the Pro Shop
  • New! Check out the tournaments section to see the latest tournament releases
  • As always, bug fixes and improvements

