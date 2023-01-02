 Skip to content

Clash: Robot Detective - Complete Edition update for 2 January 2023

Clash: Robot Detective - Complete Edition is Now Available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 9944340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Clash: Robot Detective - Complete Edition is NOW ON STEAM!!! You can get it at a nifty 30% off release discount!

I am really freaking out right now so hopefully this doesn't crash and burn too hard.

To everyone who has been supporting me in this journey, thank you so much!!!

If you catch any glitches or bugs that I missed (especially any related to achievements not unlocking because that's what I am most worried about right now) please let me know so that I can get them fixed kthnxbai

I hope you all enjoy playing this visual novel as much as I have enjoyed making it!

