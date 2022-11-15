Updated game engine
Enhanced and optimized game code
Increased smoothness of camera and gameplay
Made some tweaks in graphics
Fixed some bugs
Enhanced materials of pieces
Updated behaviour of game log
Added 2 new background skins
Added 2 new skin for chess pieces
Added languages: Arabian, Deutsch, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Indonesian, Russian
flChess 2 update for 15 November 2022

