- Steam Cloud Saves
- Loot artifacts at the end of run
- Inventory screen to equip heroes
- Gather gold dropped from monsters
- Unlock and upgrade heroes with gold
Muspell update for 15 November 2022
Muspell Alpha 15 - Steam Cloud, Artifacts and Upgrades
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Muspell Windows Depot 1067701
Muspell Mac Depot 1067702
