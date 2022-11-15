 Skip to content

Muspell update for 15 November 2022

Muspell Alpha 15 - Steam Cloud, Artifacts and Upgrades

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam Cloud Saves
  • Loot artifacts at the end of run
  • Inventory screen to equip heroes
  • Gather gold dropped from monsters
  • Unlock and upgrade heroes with gold

