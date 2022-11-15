Changelog for 15-11-2022

15-11-2022
Added:
- Added Multi-Touch support. (You can now perform actions like pinch-zooming on browsers and images, like you would on a phone)
- Windows in Switch Windows/Set Contents tabs are now ordered based on how many times you have previously selected them. (This will take some time to populate)
- Added 'Set as default' option to the bottom of Window Settings. (This allows you to define the default settings used on newly spawned windows)
- 'High Priority' option to OVR Toolkit Settings window outside of VR. (This will allow OVR Toolkit to work smoothly in intensive games and loading screens)
- Window Quick Controls will now follow the opacity of the overlay they control.
- Windows and their quick controls will now fade in and out when toggling your overlays on and off. (Can be disabled in a config file if needed)
- Added 'Media Applications' option in Global Settings > Customise to select which application's media is sent to the VRChat Chatbox. (You can now turn off for example Chrome)
Changes:
- Overhauled keyboard input to resolve the 'Stuck Shift' issue. (The keyboard may feel slightly different to use, but it will function the same)
- Various prompts will now force Edit Mode open if they require an immediate response, this reduces confusion in some areas.
- 'Still loading' prompt is now much less likely to appear when quickly switching between profiles.
- Various UI elements will now continue updating at their full frame rate until a few seconds after interactions stop, to allow animations to finish playing smoothly.
- Removed 'Force GPU Capture' option in Window Settings and removed the old capture API entirely. GPU Capture is now forced on automatically.
- Removed window recenter animation as this just phased the windows through your face 90% of the time anyway, opted to just fade them in instead.
- Notifications will now show in front of other overlays by default for new users. (Existing users, it will respect the setting you set in Global Settings > Customise)
- Input will now delay slightly until a window you're capturing is confirmed to be in the foreground, to avoid interacting with an incorrect window and ensure the first click always go through.
- Edited format of Chatbox Media to make it more compact and not contain English words such as 'Now listening to' and 'by'.
- Simulator Mode's Set Contents menu will now pre-load on app start to avoid having to wait for the menu to load when you open it.
- When capture begins of a window that is minimized, the window will now be restored to its original size to ensure proper capture.
- Edit Mode icon on the wristwatch will no longer highlight if windows are not toggled on, to reduce confusion.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Shift key could cause the keyboard to become frozen.
- Fixed an issue where multiple clicks were required to interact with a window capture overlay.
- Fixed an issue where Custom Apps may not save between sessions.
- Fixed windows 'flickering' when initially clicking on them.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on one UI (Such as Edit Mode) may click a previously used button on another UI. (Such as the Wristwatch)
- Fixed various missing translations.
- Fixed an issue which would prevent windows from being properly brought to the foreground, leading to mouse clicks going to an overlapping window.
- Chatbox Media will no longer show 'Unknown', 'Paused', or other OVR Toolkit system messages.
- Fixed Custom Apps ignoring the 'Use both touchpads' option.
- Fixed an issue where Known Apps may include old applications and duplicates. (Spotify for example changes the folder name with each update and would cause duplicate entries)
As usual, please report issues in our Discord server! <3
