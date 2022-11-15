 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 15 November 2022

V0.1249 - Tree Destruction, Flying Turrets and New VFX

Last edited by Wendy

Hi all,

This one should hopefully make gameplay more predictable (and trees less scary). Kills and combat should be more satisfying.

Additions

  • Parts and turrets now have a chance to fly off the vehicle when ammo racks detonate. The turret will need a certain amount of force, so this will be more common in vehicles with more ammo stored.
  • Added suspension test bumps to sandbox flat.
  • Added 'Railway' scenario as a custom battle map. Weather control is disabled for this one for now.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with photomode exit, causing significant performance drop until the game is restarted.
  • Fixed returning to designer while scoped (Without 'Hold toggle' enabled) not returning back to designer view.
  • Fixed escape on end screens pausing the game, when it should only be performing the described actions.
  • Fixed crew damage model positions being applied incorrectly, should be much more predictable now.
  • Fixed issue with damage model causing shots to penetrate and do no damage.

Changes

  • Battle balance indicator changed from a bar to pips representing individual vehicles.
  • Main gun load progress is now shown on the crosshair, instead of with a timer beside the crosshair.
  • Increased cruise control level 1 & 2 power levels, adjusting for recent movement changes.
  • Overhauled almost all explosion/flame visual effects in the game.
  • Overhauled look of 'Railway' scenario.
  • Overhauled tree falling animations and interaction, it's less silly now.
  • Trees now need certain amounts of force to run over. Heavier tanks will find it easier, though lighter tanks work too if you hurl yourself at it fast enough.
  • Adjusted tree density for most levels, making use of the fact that smaller trees are now fun to drive over.
  • Shells can now go through trees, knocking them over in the process.
  • Disabled camera clip prevention for trees.
  • Lowered crew damage from collisions.
  • Restored cupola minimum scale limits to their pre-V0.1247 values.
  • Transmissions now have locations in the damage model, meaning penetrating at/between the sprockets will damage them (the location depends on the steering system).
  • Photomode depth of field is now disabled by default.
  • Muzzle flash visual effects now scale linearly with caliber, instead of having separate effects for light, medium and heavy calibers.
  • Increased light intensity of muzzle flashes.
  • Hamish

