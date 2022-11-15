V0.1249 - Tree Destruction, Flying Turrets and New VFX

Hi all,
This one should hopefully make gameplay more predictable (and trees less scary). Kills and combat should be more satisfying.
Additions
- Parts and turrets now have a chance to fly off the vehicle when ammo racks detonate. The turret will need a certain amount of force, so this will be more common in vehicles with more ammo stored.
- Added suspension test bumps to sandbox flat.
- Added 'Railway' scenario as a custom battle map. Weather control is disabled for this one for now.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with photomode exit, causing significant performance drop until the game is restarted.
- Fixed returning to designer while scoped (Without 'Hold toggle' enabled) not returning back to designer view.
- Fixed escape on end screens pausing the game, when it should only be performing the described actions.
- Fixed crew damage model positions being applied incorrectly, should be much more predictable now.
- Fixed issue with damage model causing shots to penetrate and do no damage.
Changes
- Battle balance indicator changed from a bar to pips representing individual vehicles.
- Main gun load progress is now shown on the crosshair, instead of with a timer beside the crosshair.
- Increased cruise control level 1 & 2 power levels, adjusting for recent movement changes.
- Overhauled almost all explosion/flame visual effects in the game.
- Overhauled look of 'Railway' scenario.
- Overhauled tree falling animations and interaction, it's less silly now.
- Trees now need certain amounts of force to run over. Heavier tanks will find it easier, though lighter tanks work too if you hurl yourself at it fast enough.
- Adjusted tree density for most levels, making use of the fact that smaller trees are now fun to drive over.
- Shells can now go through trees, knocking them over in the process.
- Disabled camera clip prevention for trees.
- Lowered crew damage from collisions.
- Restored cupola minimum scale limits to their pre-V0.1247 values.
- Transmissions now have locations in the damage model, meaning penetrating at/between the sprockets will damage them (the location depends on the steering system).
- Photomode depth of field is now disabled by default.
- Muzzle flash visual effects now scale linearly with caliber, instead of having separate effects for light, medium and heavy calibers.
- Increased light intensity of muzzle flashes.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch