Core Keeper update for 18 November 2022

Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.5.0.1

Patch Notes - 0.5.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

Balancing

  • Increased the healing from the Oracle Deck.
  • Increased the drop chance of Larva Meat and Clay Moss and reduced the drop chance of Slime from Big Larvae.

Other

  • The Larva Butterfly enemy now spawns from Ground Magma Slime.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed potential invalid memory access in enemy chase logic.
  • Fixed potential invalid memory access in Scholar healing logic.
  • Fixed potential invalid memory access when a player is hit by projectiles.
    Fixed invalid memory access when sending Cartography Table map data over the network, which was potentially leading to map corruption.
  • Fixed a bug where items on Tables and Pedestals would sometimes be lit when they shouldn’t be.
  • Fixed a bug where the Cookbook UI would look broken and not be usable for some characters.
  • Fixed an issue where the Giant Mushroom and Amber Larva would not appear in the Cookbook while using any ingredient type filter.
  • Fixed some mobs trying to attack through walls.
  • Fixed a bug where effects applied to nearby allies, such as the damage increase from the Crystal Meteor Chunk, would not be removed after unequipping the item if the character also had a talent giving a similar buff (such as “The Smell of Food” talent).
  • The Bug Net no longer damages objects or enemies when swinging it.
  • Fixed a bug where the Merchant would be invisible after teleporting to their room.
    Fixed a bug where the Leafhopper critter would not spawn anywhere. It now spawns in Azeos’ Wilderness as intended.
  • Fixed bug with Fury Forge accepting items other than Galaxite Ore.
  • Fixed bug with Caveling Assassins spawning raiding parties with the incorrect Caveling type.

