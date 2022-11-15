 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Freddy Frog update for 15 November 2022

Sequel is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9943528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Link to the new game store page has been added to the main menu.
Hope you enjoy ;-)

Changed files in this update

Freddy Frog Content Depot 1648251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link