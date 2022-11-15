 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 15 November 2022

Update 1.2.15

Update 1.2.15

1.2.15 Changelog

ADD: Updated Early War and Tropical unit portraits by cjprince

CNG: Removed Sd. Kfz. 13 from list of player units for Afrika Korps campaigns after 1941
CNG: Reduced the rarity of Horse Limber and Large Horse Limber units for North Africa to 10%

FIX: Incorrect dedicated Radio Operator modifier for support requests
FIX: Wound Badges were not triggering a notification for the player
FIX: Bug where unit mix in player squad would not be set up properly (Vangandr)

