Update 1.2.15

1.2.15 Changelog

ADD: Updated Early War and Tropical unit portraits by cjprince

CNG: Removed Sd. Kfz. 13 from list of player units for Afrika Korps campaigns after 1941

CNG: Reduced the rarity of Horse Limber and Large Horse Limber units for North Africa to 10%

FIX: Incorrect dedicated Radio Operator modifier for support requests

FIX: Wound Badges were not triggering a notification for the player

FIX: Bug where unit mix in player squad would not be set up properly (Vangandr)