Come Home update for 15 November 2022

Patch 4.13.3

Patch 4.13.3 · Build 9943273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs that have been found since release. Changelog below:

v. 4.3.3

Released (2022-11-15)

CHANGES/FIXES

  • Fixed a bug causing error messages with Tammy's hint text.
  • Made sure Kendra's sex sounds stop at end of sex scenes.
  • Changed some hint text to make more clear.
  • Fixed a line that Izzy speaks that showed Mari as speaking.
  • Fixed a missing Juliana images and code causing error messages.
  • Changed it so you can continue along Jez's storyline if you report the meth lab early. (NOTE: There are still some inconsistencies in the story if you do this. They'll be fixed in a future update. You should still be able to complete all her content though.)

