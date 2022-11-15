Patch 4.13.3

This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs that have been found since release. Changelog below:
v. 4.3.3
Released (2022-11-15)
CHANGES/FIXES
- Fixed a bug causing error messages with Tammy's hint text.
- Made sure Kendra's sex sounds stop at end of sex scenes.
- Changed some hint text to make more clear.
- Fixed a line that Izzy speaks that showed Mari as speaking.
- Fixed a missing Juliana images and code causing error messages.
- Changed it so you can continue along Jez's storyline if you report the meth lab early. (NOTE: There are still some inconsistencies in the story if you do this. They'll be fixed in a future update. You should still be able to complete all her content though.)
Changed files in this update