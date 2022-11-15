- "Large Log" cargo type added to Logging camp at Timber Falls
This will require wagons with sides as they will roll off otherwise
- Cargo spawning height will now detect cargo and vehicles and raise up
- Standard good(white tank variant) origin offset changed to match others
- Cargo spawning changed again to match velocity along with the height offset.
- Added brake Force Multiplier for all locos for tuning brakes
- Fixed broken LODs on F40 Boogies
- More tweeks to F40 for better traction
- Raised LDM engine power
- When building a bridge with H Menu MMB will now match rotation with another Bridge or EndPoint(anywhere that shows a blue arrow)
- Improved Signs Texture performance and LOD ranges
- Improved Refinary Texture performance and Added LOD system
- Improved Big Oil pump Texture performance (lowered detail a little)
- Added LOD system to Water tower
- H Bridge Texture Visusal and performace improvement
- Wire coil cargo LargeMaterials variant changed to match other variants sizes
- Fixed odd texture on bulkhead wagons
- Fixed lod levels on speed signs
Loco - Shortline Operations update for 15 November 2022
Added 3 new Wagons + New Cargo type (logs) + Improvements +
Patchnotes via Steam Community
