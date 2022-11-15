 Skip to content

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 15 November 2022

Added 3 new Wagons + New Cargo type (logs) + Improvements +

Share · View all patches · Build 9943130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Large Log" cargo type added to Logging camp at Timber Falls
    This will require wagons with sides as they will roll off otherwise
  • Cargo spawning height will now detect cargo and vehicles and raise up
  • Standard good(white tank variant) origin offset changed to match others
  • Cargo spawning changed again to match velocity along with the height offset.
  • Added brake Force Multiplier for all locos for tuning brakes
  • Fixed broken LODs on F40 Boogies
  • More tweeks to F40 for better traction
  • Raised LDM engine power
  • When building a bridge with H Menu MMB will now match rotation with another Bridge or EndPoint(anywhere that shows a blue arrow)
  • Improved Signs Texture performance and LOD ranges
  • Improved Refinary Texture performance and Added LOD system
  • Improved Big Oil pump Texture performance (lowered detail a little)
  • Added LOD system to Water tower
  • H Bridge Texture Visusal and performace improvement
  • Wire coil cargo LargeMaterials variant changed to match other variants sizes
  • Fixed odd texture on bulkhead wagons
  • Fixed lod levels on speed signs

Changed files in this update

Loco Content Depot 1827661
