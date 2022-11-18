 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 18 November 2022

v0.9.2 “candle” added to initial equipment of “Misogi”, etc.

v0.9.2 "candle" added to initial equipment of "Misogi", etc.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
■Changes :
  • A “candle” was added to the initial equipment of “Misogi”.
  • Some volume levels have been lowered.
  • Changed so that when registering for a ranking, if your information is higher than it should be, it will be

updated.
Note: Sorry, during early access, and in the future, ranking scores may be removed due to adjustments or changes.
Please understand.

■Bug Fixes :
  • Fixed a problem that some voices were not playing.
  • Fixed some English (Japanese) texts and added new ones.
  • Fixed a problem in which Izuna, transformed into Ayakashi, would sometimes not track the player.
  • Some characters were not displayed due to a font error, so the font was changed.
  • The demo waiting time for Tsuchimikado “Outskirts” has been shortened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1977911
  • Loading history…
Depot 1977912
  • Loading history…
