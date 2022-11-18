v0.9.2 “candle” added to initial equipment of “Misogi”, etc.

■Changes :
- A “candle” was added to the initial equipment of “Misogi”.
- Some volume levels have been lowered.
- Changed so that when registering for a ranking, if your information is higher than it should be, it will be
updated.
Note: Sorry, during early access, and in the future, ranking scores may be removed due to adjustments or changes.
Please understand.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a problem that some voices were not playing.
- Fixed some English (Japanese) texts and added new ones.
- Fixed a problem in which Izuna, transformed into Ayakashi, would sometimes not track the player.
- Some characters were not displayed due to a font error, so the font was changed.
- The demo waiting time for Tsuchimikado “Outskirts” has been shortened.
