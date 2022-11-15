Version 1.0.59 Update

Fixed an issue where the Mark would disappear if the shift was quit after attempting to burn the body (NOTE: A larger issue of the retort/body burning event not running is still being looked into. I know it's been reported a number of times but it's a difficult one to hunt down. Part of the issue was if the player exited the main menu and came back, their mark would be gone and they would have to abandon that shift. As a temporary solution, the tablet will now either be placed back at the mark cabinet or in the player inventory. While this isn't ideal to heave to exit the game and return, it will allow users to continue their shift.)